Man sentenced to life-imprisonment for raping minor girl, physical torture

After illegally marrying the victim, he threatened to kill her too

A special court for the exclusive trial of POCSO cases has sentenced a 27-year-old youth for marrying a minor girl and raping her, under wrongful confinement, six years ago.

According to the police, the victim, a 16-year-old girl, was lured by Karuna alias Karunakaran, who was then 22 years old and already married. He kidnapped the girl to his place after promising to marry her and later married her illegally at his brother's house. He and the girl were living in a rented house. Karunkaran had also physically tortured her, burning her body with cigarettes, and knifing her besides threatening to kill her.

She reported this to her mother who in turn lodged a complaint with All Women Police, Pulianthope. The police arrested Karunakaran under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC. He was tried before the special court.

At the conclusion of trial, the court sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment as maximum punishment besides imposing a fine of ₹36,000. The court also directed the authorities to release ₹7 lakh to the girl from the victim compensation fund.