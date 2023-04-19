Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping schoolgirl, driving her to end her life

April 19, 2023 02:14 am | Updated 02:14 am IST

A special court for exclusive trial of cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has convicted and sentenced a 33-year-old man for raping a 13-year-old schoolgirl and driving her to end her life by blackmailing her.

When the Taramani police began investigating the suicide of the girl, they found a SMS message on the phone of the victim’s mother from one Gunaseelan, 33, who had moved to Kallukuttai after the girl’s death. The parents said Gunaseelan used to tutor the victim and took her to malls and other places.

Upon questioning him, the police found that he had taken videos of the girl and blackmailed her saying he would circulate those if she did not do his bidding. Due to this the girl ended her life in 2021.

The Taramani police arrested him. At the conclusion of the trial, the special judge M.Rajalakshmi held him guilty, sentenced him to life and also imposed a fine of ₹3 lakh on him.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)