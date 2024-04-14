ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering wife

April 14, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,Sivaraman R 10065

A Mahila Court has sentenced a 33-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife a year ago following a domestic dispute.

On January 1, 2023, the R.K. Nagar police arrested M. Nandakumar, 33, of Tondiarpet, for murdering his wife and attempting to establish it as a suicide.

On the day of the murder, a quarrel had ensued between Nandakumar and his wife, Babitha, 31, after the former created a ruckus at his house under the influence of alcohol. His wife threatened to end her life if he continued to do so.

Following this, he turned violent and, in a fit of rage, strangled her to death with a sari. Later, he tried to establish it as a suicide and cried for help.

The Mahila Court at Allikulam campus pronounced the judgement on Friday, convicted Nandakumar, and sentenced him to life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of ₹10,000.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050). 

