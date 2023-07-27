HamberMenu
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of his friend

July 27, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A sessions court here has convicted a 51-year-old man from Madurai for murdering his friend in a private hotel 11 years ago and sentenced him to undergo life imprisonment.

According to the police, on April 12, 2012, V. Srinivasarao, 54, of Saidapet, Chennai, was staying with his friend Venkatesh alias Thanga Pandi (who was 40-year-old then) of Jaihindupuram, Madurai, at a private hotel in Triplicane. When Srinivasarao demanded that Venkatesh return ₹10,000 that he had borrowed from him, the latter strangled Srinivasarao to death and fled the place. The manager of the hotel lodged a complaint.

Triplicane police registered a case and took up investigation. Venkatesh was arrested on charge of murder and remanded in judicial custody.

At the conclusion of the trial, the 16th additional sessions court pronounced the judgment on Wednesday convicting Venkatesh for the offence and sentenced him to life imprisonment, besides imposing a fine of ₹2,000.

