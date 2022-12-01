Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder of AIADMK functionary in 2013

December 01, 2022 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The functionary G. Baskaran, was stabbed when he was alone in his office, by a 3-member gang; one of the men, R. Murugan has now been awarded a life imprisonment sentence by a sessions court

The Hindu Bureau

A Sessions Court in Chennai has convicted and sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of a local AIADMK functionary in Korukkupettai in 2013. 

According to police, on February 14, 2013, G. Baskaran (62), AIADMK secretary of the 47th ward of Chennai, was in office around 8 p.m., when a three-member gang came in an autorickshaw, stabbed him and left. Baskaran was alone at the time of the incident.

Prime accused R. Murugan, who was 23 years old then, was arrested by the police. He was tried for offences including murder before the III Additional Sessions Court. 

At the conclusion of the trial on Wednesday, the court found him guilty and held that the prosecution had established the charges against him. He was given a sentence of life imprisonment by the court, besides a fine of ₹10,000.

