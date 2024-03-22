Man sentenced to life for relative’s murder in 2011

March 22, 2024 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

A sessions court here has convicted and sentenced a 38-year-old man to life imprisonment for shooting dead his uncle in 2011.

In 2011, the Elephant Gate police arrested Ashish Sharma in Uttar Pradesh for murdering his uncle Sudhir Kumar Sharma, 53, of Sowcarpet. Sudhir, who ran an electrical shop, had an argument with Ashish over a financial dispute. The police recovered a 0.32 pistol, made in the Indian Ordnance Factory, from the room in which Sudhir was murdered. Ashish confessed that he had shot his uncle after the argument. At the conclusion of trial, the 16th Additional Sessions Court convicted Ashish and sentenced him to life imprisonment besides imposing fine of ₹3,000.