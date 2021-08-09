Man sentenced to life for rape, his wife gets 10-year rigorous imprisonment for abetment

According to the prosecution, he the drinks he gave his daughter-in-law and raped her repeatedly.

A special court convicted and sentenced a 51-year-old man to life for raping his daughter-in-law. His wife was also convicted for abetment and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Police said the victim was staying with her husband’s family in north Chennai. According to the prosecution, her father-in-law spiked the drinks he gave her. She was raped by him repeatedly. Her mother-in-law, husband and sister-in-law were alleged to have abetted the crime.

Booked under POCSO Act

Based on her complaint in 2017, the all-women police, Pulianthope, booked a case under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act since the victim was a minor during the crime.

The police arrested the four accused.

They were tried for offences before a special court for exclusive trial of cases relating to the POCSO Act.

At the conclusion of the trial, the special court convicted and sentenced the father-in-law to life imprisonment.

He was also ordered to pay a fine of ₹10,000. His wife was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of ₹5,000.

The other two were acquitted, the police said.