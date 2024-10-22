GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man sentenced to life for murdering wife

Published - October 22, 2024 11:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court on Allikulam campus convicted and sentenced a 29-year-old man to life-imprisonment for murdering his wife five years ago.

According to the police, Arulkumar of Tindivanam was working as an electrician in the city. He developed a relationship with Sandhya, 19, his neighbour. After they eloped, their parents accepted their relationship and solemnised their wedding. The couple was residing in a rented house in Nesapakkam a few streets away from where Sandhya’s parents were staying. The couple fought often as he suspected her fidelity. One day, a quarrel erupted between them and Arulkumar beat up Sandhya. The house owner informed Sandhya’s mother Saritha about the incident. Following this, she took her daughter home. On March 3, 2019, Arulkumar went to her house in Mariamman Koil Street, Ramapuram and quarrelled with his wife. Following this, he stabbed her to death. On her mother’s complaint, MGR Nagar arrested Arul Kumar.

At the conclusion of trial, the court sentenced him to life-imprisonment and imposed a fine on him.

