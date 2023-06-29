Man sentenced to life for murdering friend

June 29, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Sessions Court convicted and sentenced a 61-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his friend over a monetary dispute four years ago in Triplicane.

According to the police, the victim M. Parasuraman, 53, of Triplicane was at home on February, 18, 2019, when his friend P. Paneerselvam, (then he was 57-year-old) who had borrowed money from him, had a quarrel with over the loan amount. Panneerselvam allegedly stabbed Parasuraman before fleeing the spot. Parasuraman died at a hospital. Paneerselvam was arrested by Ice House police on charges of murder. On conclusion of trial, the 17th City Sessions Court held him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹5,000 on him.

