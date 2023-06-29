HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man sentenced to life for murdering friend

June 29, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Sessions Court convicted and sentenced a 61-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering his friend over a monetary dispute four years ago in Triplicane.

According to the police, the victim M. Parasuraman, 53, of Triplicane was at home on February, 18, 2019, when his friend P. Paneerselvam, (then he was 57-year-old) who had borrowed money from him, had a quarrel with over the loan amount. Panneerselvam allegedly stabbed Parasuraman before fleeing the spot. Parasuraman died at a hospital. Paneerselvam was arrested by Ice House police on charges of murder. On conclusion of trial, the 17th City Sessions Court held him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment besides imposing a fine of ₹5,000 on him.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.