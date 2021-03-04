Man sentenced to death for murdering wife

An additional sessions court in the city sentenced an engineering college professor for murdering his wife eight years ago.
According to the prosecution, V. Kannan had completed his M.Sc, MBA and Ph.D and worked in a private engineering college in Kavaraipettai on the outskirts of the city.
He was the head of the department of business management.
He married Mohanammbal from Mettur on November 2, 1998, from a family which was wealthier than his.
The couple lived in an apartment in Anna Nagar and had a daughter. Since the beginning, Mohanammbal frequently abused him, citing his poor financial status and low earnings.
Unable to take her insults, he decided to murder her. On December 16, 2012, the couple went shopping to T. Nagar and then Marina Beach. They returned home after a quarrel. The next day, the quarrel resumed and Kannan picked up a grinding stone and bludgeoned Mohanambal on the head. After she fell down, he slit her throat and she died on the spot.
Personnel from the Thirumangalam police station registered a case of murder and arrested Kannan.
V. Muralikrishnan, Additional City Public Prosecutor, conducted the trial.
