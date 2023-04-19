Man sentenced to 10-year-imprisonment for raping college faculty

April 19, 2023 02:23 am | Updated 02:23 am IST - CHENNAI

A special court in Chennai has convicted and sentenced a 29-year-old man to 10-year-imprisonment after finding him guilty of repeatedly raping a 32-year-old woman, working as a faculty in a private college, by promising to marry her.

According to the prosecution, the accused Ananda Padmanaban, 29, of Madanandapuram, Porur, had got acquainted with a 32-year-old woman, an architect by qualification and a college faculty, through a mobile messaging platform group for rescuing dogs. The two got into a relationship on the understanding that they would get married. The accused had physical relationship with her and also borrowed ₹3.88 lakh in multiple instalments on various pretexts.

Subsequently, he refused to marry her and also failed to repay the money. Following this, the woman lodged a complaint against him for criminal intimidation, fraud, cheating and forceful physical contact by falsely promising to marry her. The All Women Police, Mylapore registered the case and investigated.

The trial court convicted him for offences under sections Section 376(2)(n)(commits rape repeatedly on the same woman) and 417(Punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code and also imposed ₹55,000 fine on him.

Further, a recommendation was made by the court to the District Legal Services Authority, City Civil Court, Chennai, to award adequate compensation to the woman out of The Tamil Nadu Victim Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/Other Crimes, 2018.