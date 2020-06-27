Man selling meat in Chennai during lockdown held

CHENNAI

Kannagi Nagar Police arrested a man who was selling meat to customers in the surrounding areas. He was wearing the uniform of a food aggregator to hoodwink the police.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has prohibited the sale of meat from June 19 to 30 in view of the complete lockdown in force in Chennai and adjoining districts to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Since June 19, meat shops have been closed, while other shops selling groceries and vegetables are open until the afternoon.

However, delivery by food aggregators is allowed. The police received information that using this exception, some persons in the city were selling meat, posing as delivery personnel of food aggregators.

Following a tip off, Kannagi Nagar Police personnel nabbed a 29-year-old man who was on his vehicle, wearing the uniform of a food aggreagor. He was identified as Saravanan. He had meat in his baggage and was supplying to customers, police said. He was booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and released immediately since it is a bailable offence.