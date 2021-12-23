Man selling ganja in front of temples, arrested

CHENNAI

23 December 2021 19:39 IST

Clad in saffron, the accused used to pose a priest and sell the contraband

The police have arrested a man clad in saffron and posing as a priest on charge of selling ganja near temples and seized seven kg of the contraband from him.

The police gave the name of the accused as M. Damu of Royapettah. He had been allegedly selling ganja for more than a year near various temples in Mylapore and Royapettah.

Following information that ganja was being sold near the temples, a special team of the police launched an investigation. The accused changed the location every week. On Wednesday, he was spotted near a temple in Ice House police station limits. The police deployed a decoy and approached Damu for ganja. The police nabbed Damu when he handed over the contraband to to the decoy.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on his confession, the police arrested M. Raja from Theni and E. Aasaithamni from Mayiladuthurai who supplied ganja to Damu.