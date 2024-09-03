Man run over by tipper lorry near Tiruvallur

A 35-year-old man was run over by a speeding tipper lorry near Tiruvallur on Tuesday. The police identified the victim as Vinodh Kumar of Chitrathur, near Tiruvallur. When he was riding his bike near Thandalam village, the lorry hit the two-wheeler and ran him over after he fell on the road. On hearing about the accident, Vinodh Kumar’s relatives and other villagers staged a road roko. Personnel from the Sevvapet police station pacified the villagers after assuring them that action would be taken against the lorry drivers who frequently caused accidents on the stretch.

