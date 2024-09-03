ADVERTISEMENT

Man run over by tipper lorry near Tiruvallur

Published - September 03, 2024 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man was run over by a speeding tipper lorry near Tiruvallur on Tuesday. The police identified the victim as Vinodh Kumar of Chitrathur, near Tiruvallur. When he was riding his bike near Thandalam village, the lorry hit the two-wheeler and ran him over after he fell on the road. On hearing about the accident, Vinodh Kumar’s relatives and other villagers staged a road roko. Personnel from the Sevvapet police station pacified the villagers after assuring them that action would be taken against the lorry drivers who frequently caused accidents on the stretch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US