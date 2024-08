An unidentified man sitting in the middle of Kamarajar Road at the Marina was run over by a speeding taxi on Thursday.

Police sources said the car, which was driven by Veeramani, was proceeding from Muttukadu to Thiruvotriyur. Though the driver spotted the man and applied the brakes, he was run over.

Traffic Investigation Police, Anna Square, have arrested Veeramani.

