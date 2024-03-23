Man run over by speeding car in T. Nagar

March 23, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - Chennai

A 53- year-old man sleeping on the roadside was run over by a speeding car in T. Nagar.

The police identified the victim as M. Pandian, a resident of Dhandapani Street, who worked as a tailor on Ranganathan Street. When he was sleeping on the roadside on Dhandapani Street on Thursday night, a speeding car ran over him. He was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The Traffic Investigation Police, Pondy Bazaar, have registered a case and are investigating.

