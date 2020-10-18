Man run over by garbage truck

CHENNAI

18 October 2020 01:14 IST

A 40-year-old man was run over by a corporation garbage truck on Muthurangan Salai in T. Nagar on Friday night. The victim was identified as Kesavan, 40, a resident of Kannamapettai in T. Nagar, who was a daily wage earner. He was returning home on his two-wheeler on Muthurangan Salai at the time of accident. In the impact, he fell down and the vehicle ran over him.

The Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation police arrested the truck driver Sekar, 37, from Thoraipakkam on charges of rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

