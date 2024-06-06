ADVERTISEMENT

Man run over by freight train in Tiruvottiyur

Published - June 06, 2024 10:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tiruvottiyur GRP have filed a case and are investigating

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old retired army person was killed after being hit by a freight train near Tiruvottiyur on Wednesday. The Government Railway Police (GRP) said Ramesh, a native of Vellore, had retired from defence service and worked as a security guard at a steel factory. When opening the gates for a freight train that had arrived at the factory on Wednesday night, he accidentally fell on the tracks and was run over. The body was sent to the Government Stanley hospital for a post-mortem. The Tiruvottiyur GRP have filed a case and are investigating. 

