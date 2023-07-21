HamberMenu
Man robbed in suburban train at Tambaram

July 21, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man was robbed by a gang in the  compartment for persons with disabilities in a suburban train on Thursday evening. 

The victim has been identified as Jeevanandham, 40, a resident of Singaperumal Koil in Chengalpattu district. He had undergone a surgery on his leg recently and was returning home after visiting the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital for treatment on Thursday. He had boarded the compartment for the persons with disabilities in the suburban train. 

A gang of four men boarded the compartment at Tambaram Sanatorium and robbed him. The gang forcibly transferred ₹1,400 from his digital wallet account and escaped when the train slowed down at the Tambaram railway station. The Government Railway police have registered a case and have launched a search for the suspects.

