Man rescued from swamp in Chitlapakkam

A man from Bihar who got trapped in a swamp with water hyacinth was rescued by fire service personnel at Chitlapakkam here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, some youth who were at a gym located close to the swamp noticed that the victim was stuck in the middle of thickly grown water hyacinth and was struggling to come out. They informed the local police who alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel in Tambaram.

Fireman J. Sriram with a rope tied to his waist waded through the muddy swamp while his colleagues guided him from the bank.

When it became difficult to reach the victim, who was identified as Sayender, 29, of Bihar, he threw a rope towards him.

“It was too risky to reach the place. My legs went deeper into the muddy soil with every step that I took in the swamp. After about 20 minutes, I came close enough to throw the rope to the victim. After he got hold of it, we managed to pull him to safety,” Mr. Sriram said. Fire service personnel provided clothes to Sayender, who spoke only Hindi. It was not clear why he entered the swamp.