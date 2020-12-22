Man recovers from COVID-19 after 82 days at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital

After undergoing treatment for 82 days, a 47-year-old man, who had 90% lung involvement due to COVID-19, was discharged from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Monday.
The patient, Rathnam, tested positive and underwent treatment in private hospitals in Ariyalur, Tiruchi and Chennai from August 31 to September 30. He continued to suffer from breathlessness and was admitted to the RGGGH on September 30 in critical condition with 90% lung involvement, according to a press release.
The patient required oxygen support and was administered life-saving drugs. He was also put on respiratory support. He was started on continuous positive airway pressure ventilation and then moved to high flow nasal cannula followed by nasal oxygen. He was on room air for five days.
After undergoing treatment, he started to breathe on his own on December 10. After 112 days of testing positive for the infection, he recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from the hospital.
A team of doctors led by treatment coordinator Raghavendran, T.S. Shanthi (general medicine) and Bhavani (anaesthesia) treated him.
E. Theranirajan, dean of the RGGGH, said till date, a total of 28,000 patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, had been treated at the hospital.
