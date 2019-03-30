Man races past Purohit’s convoy, fined

A businessman who raced his car past Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s convoy was booked for traffic violation and fined for over-speeding.

Mr. Purohit was leaving town with his regular convoy. Police personnel were deployed on bandobust duty on the roadside. While his convoy was proceeding on GST Road near Pallavaram, a luxury car (Mercedes Benz) raced past the convoy.

The car was immediately stopped and taken to the traffic police, Chromepet.

The car was driven by Shajhan of Chromepet. Since the convoy was moving slow and no police personnel came forward to stop, he had raced past it, he said. The traffic police imposed a fine for over-speeding.