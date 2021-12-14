Man pushed to death during scuffle

CHENNAI

14 December 2021 00:51 IST

A 38-year-old man was pushed down to death when he intervened in a quarrel between two drunken men at a village near Sunguvarchatram. A case has been registered in Sriperumbudur police station and a manhunt launched to nab the accused.

The police said Dhakshinamurthy, 33, and Chandrasekar, 27, were consuming liquor at the entrance to their village Selaiyanur on Sunday night. They had a scuffle. Dhaskinamurthy, accompanied by his two relatives, went to Chandrasekar’s house. Suresh, a neighbour of Chandrasekar, intervened. He was pushed down and his head hit a stone. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

