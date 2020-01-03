Man pushed off moving train; four, including wife, held

The Government Railway Police has arrested a 26-year-old woman and her three associates for allegedly pushing her husband from a running train in Arakkonam with intent to kill him.

The main suspect Aswini, 26, of Perambur, is married to Rajendran, 32, of Avadi, a lathe worker. The couple have three children. Aswini had developed an illicit relationship with Anurag, 24, of Avadi, police sources said, and the couple had begun living separately.

On December 27, Mr. Rajendran asked his wife to accompany him to the Tiruttani temple. Though she refused to accompany him, she, Anurag and two others followed him on an EMU train from Pattabhiram railway station. While the train was moving from Arakkonam, Mr. Rajendran was standing by the footboard.

The gang pushed him down the train and he lost consciousness due to injuries. After waking up, he registered a complaint at the Railway police station in Arakkonam. He was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and based on his complaint, Aswini and her associates were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.