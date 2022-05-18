Man pushed from a bus dies

The CMBT police are searching for a person who pushed a 47-year-old resident of Kancheepuram while boarding the bus on Thursday last. The victim died of head injuries at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Wednesday.

The police the victim, identified as Thangadurai, was waiting for a bus at the Koyambedu bus terminus to return home on last Thursday night after an official visit to the city. He fell down and suffered head injuries when a person pushed him down while he tried to board the bus. The other commuters waiting at the bus terminus rushed him to the hospital.

The CMBT police are inspecting the CCTV footage to identify the person responsible for Thangadurai’s death.