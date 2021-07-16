Chennai

Man protests before Chief Minister’s car, let off with warning

A man from Nandivaram-Guduvancheri created a furore in the State Secretariat on Thursday by sitting in dharna in front of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s parked car.

The man, who was identified as Arul Doss, managed to gain entry with a delegation of teachers who had come to meet the Higher Education Minister. Staging his protest, he demanded quick action on his plea to resolve a property dispute. Police personnel picked him up, and took him to the Fort police station. He told them that he runs a shop in Nandivanam village, and alleged that a portion of the shop was demolished based on an inaccurate survey report.

Later, he was let off with a warning.


