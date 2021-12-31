Man posing as inspector arrested for cheating a woman and her father

He allegedly collected ₹85.80 lakh to get divorce for the woman

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Friday arrested a 42-year-old man who posed as a police inspector and allegedly cheated an estranged woman and her father on the pretext of remarrying her.

The police said the accused was A. Siva alias Sivaji, 42, of Tiruvottriyur. A few months ago, he approached Mohandoss, 60, of Rajakilpakkam after learning that the latter was wealthy since he had returned from a foreign country and his only daughter Reka was estranged from her husband.

The accused claimed to be a police inspector and member of a special investigation team and pretended to help Mr. Mohandoss and his daughter to get divorce from her estranged husband through advocates known to him. He proposed to marry her after the divorce.

He collected ₹85.80 lakh from Mr. Mohandoss to meet the legal expenses. One day, he drove away in a sedan belonging to Mr. Mohandoss.

On a complaint from Mr. Mohandoss, the Entrustment Document Fraud Wing of CCB arrested Siva alias Sivaji, who was hiding at another woman’s house in Coimbatore.

The police suspect that the accused had cheated a couple of women in a similar manner.