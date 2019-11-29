Man poses as policeman, demands bribe

The Tirumullaivoyal Police on Thursday arrested a 49-year-old person for allegedly posing as police and demanding bribe from shopkeepers. A dummy walkie-talkie, fake identity card and waist belt were seized from him.
Police said that Ramachandran, 38, runs a shop for scrap materials in Ayapakkam. The suspect came to him, introduced himself as a policeman from Tirumullaivoyal police station.
Ramachandran gave ₹1000 as the suspect demanded bribe. He, later, grew suspicious of him. On being alerted by the scrap dealer, the police personnel rushed to the spot and caught the suspect.
The suspect has been identified as Jayaprakash, 49, of TVKNagar.
