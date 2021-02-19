Man poses as bank officer, dupes woman

CHENNAI

19 February 2021 01:10 IST

Victim lost ₹1.82 lakh from account

A caller pretending to be the manager of a reputed bank cheated a 63-year-old woman of ₹1.82 lakh.

The police said Syamala, of Judge’s Colony near Tambaram Sanatorium, on Monday received a call from a person who offered banking services to senior citizens at their door step without their having to visit the bank during the pandemic.

The caller asked her to share her account details, including the one-time password that she received on her mobile phone. Then she received alerts about funds having been transferred from her account nine times within an hour.

Account blocked

With the help of a friend, she blocked the account but by then, ₹1.82 lakh had been siphoned off.

Ms. Syamala lives with her husband Kannan, 70, a retired doctor. Their children live abroad.

The cyber cell is investigating the complaint.