Man on the way to drop his daughter at college dies in road accident at Maduravoyal

Special Correspondent February 28, 2022 18:17 IST

Special Correspondent February 28, 2022 18:17 IST

The car by which the two were travelling hit a lorry from behind near Maduravoyal

The car by which the two were travelling hit a lorry from behind near Maduravoyal

A 46-year-old resident of Padi was killed in an accident on the Maduravoyal Bypass on Monday morning. The victim has been identified as Robert Benjamin. An official of the Traffic Investigation Wing in Koyambedu police station said Mr. Benjamin used to regularly drop his daughter at an engineering college on Rajiv Gandhi Salai in Kalavakkam. On Monday, when Mr. Benjamin and his daughter were going in his to the college, he lost control of the vehicle on Bypass in Maduravoyal and hit a lorry laden with iron rods that was going ahead of them. The iron rods jutting out of the lorry broke through the windscreen and hit him. Mr. Benjamin died on the spot. The police sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The driver of the lorry has been arrested.



Our code of editorial values