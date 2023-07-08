Man on the run after murdering his wife in 2021 arrested at railway station

July 08, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old man, who was reported to be absconding for nearly two years after murdering his wife at his house in Ekangipuram, Otteri. He was hiding in an ashram in Delhi besides going on pilgrimage frequently to evade arrest.

In December 2021, he had left his house telling his two teenaged sons that their mother, Vani, would return soon from her work and he would come a little later. For two days, the boys were clueless about the whereabouts of their parents. They noticed blood oozing out of a carton and bad smell. Their grandmother came to the house and alerted the police.

The Otteri police found the body of Vani, 44, under the dining table covered with clothes in cartons. The police suspected that her husband N. Ramesh to be the murderer. Police launched a search for him.

Police said Ramesh and Vani had an inter-caste marriage 16 years ago after they fell in love while working in a textile firm in Padi. The couple had two sons. Ramesh was a quality control manager in Guindy and she was an healthcare assistant. He suspected her fidelity and fought with her on December 20, 2021. He strangled her to death and kept the body under the table and fled the house.

A special team was formed under M. Johny Chellappa, inspector of police, Otteri, to trace him and the team learnt that he went on a pilgrimage. The team went to Usilampatti, his native place, and all pilgrimage centres in the State, Tirupati and Bengaluru.

The police received a tip-off recently after Ramesh called one of his sons from Delhi and sent money to him. The police got a tip-off that he was returning to Shree Harihar Udasin Ashram in Delhi after visiting Tiruvannamalai. The police arrested Ramesh who was clad in ochre robes and about to board a Delhi-bound train at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station.

