Man murders wife in Kannagi Nagar during spat

The Kannagi Nagar police arrested a 44-year-old for murdering his 38-year-old wife on Saturday.

A police official of Kannagi Nagar station said Thiagarajan was a painter and had been without any work since the COVID-19 pandemic whereas his wife Dhanalakshmi had to take up domestic jobs. Due to this, the couple had regular fights. On Saturday, Dhanalakshmi abused Thiagarajan for not going to work. In a fit of rage, Thiagarajan allegedly stabbed Dhanalakshmi with a kitchen knife.

On hearing Dhanalakshmi’s, the neighbours informed the Kannagi Nagar police who rushed to the slum and arrested the accused.


