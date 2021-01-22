Man murders wife in front of stepdaughter

CHENNAI

22 January 2021 01:16 IST

A 42-year-old man allegedly murdered his second wife following an argument between them in front of his seven-year-old stepdaughter in Avadi.

The police said the victim, Saritha, 36, who separated from her first husband two years ago, married Madhan, a butcher by profession. Madhan was a divorcee and has a daughter through his estranged first wife.

The couple stayed on Bajanai Koil Street at Melpakkam near Avadi along with Saritha’s seven-year-old daughter from her previous marriage.

Eight months ago, Saritha was delivered of a baby girl.

The couple allegedly quarrelled about their past.

On Thursday, the two had an argument when Madhan hit Saritha on her head with an iron rod in front of her seven-year-old daughter, said the police.

Madhan fled the spot with the eight-month-old infant.

Personnel from the Avadi police station nabbed him within hours and rescued the infant.