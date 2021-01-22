Man murders wife in front of stepdaughter

A 42-year-old man allegedly murdered his second wife following an argument between them in front of his seven-year-old stepdaughter in Avadi.
The police said the victim, Saritha, 36, who separated from her first husband two years ago, married Madhan, a butcher by profession. Madhan was a divorcee and has a daughter through his estranged first wife.
The couple stayed on Bajanai Koil Street at Melpakkam near Avadi along with Saritha’s seven-year-old daughter from her previous marriage.
Eight months ago, Saritha was delivered of a baby girl.
The couple allegedly quarrelled about their past.
On Thursday, the two had an argument when Madhan hit Saritha on her head with an iron rod in front of her seven-year-old daughter, said the police.
Madhan fled the spot with the eight-month-old infant.
Personnel from the Avadi police station nabbed him within hours and rescued the infant.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath