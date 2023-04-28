ADVERTISEMENT

Man murders wife, buries body at a farm in Tiruvallur

April 28, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Pathirivedu police in Tiruvallur district filed a murder case and are searching for Dharmaiah, 24, of Andhra Pradesh. 

A senior police officer said Dharmaiah, belonging to Puchireddy Kandigai village of Andhra Pradesh, was a security guard in a farm belonging to Kesavan more than a year ago. The farm was located near Madharpakkam village of Tiruvallur district. 

Dharmaiah was living with his wife Lakshmi and a three-year-old son in the farm. Last week, Dharmaiah suddenly left the place on a two-wheeler belonging to Kesavan, informing him that he was going to his native place with family.

When Dharmaiah did not return after a few days, Kesavan went to his native place in Andhra Pradesh where he found that Dharmaiah had taken his son but not his wife. Suspecting foul play, Kesavan returned to the farm and searched for Lakshmi. He noticed that a foul smell was coming from a spot. He informed the police who found the body of Lakshmi in the pit. 

Based on the complaint filed by Gummidipoondi tahsildar, the police have filed a case of murder against Dharmaiah. 

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

CONNECT WITH US