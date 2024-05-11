GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man murders two children and ends life

Published - May 11, 2024 07:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI

A 55-year-old man murdered his two children and ended his life at their house in West Mambalam on Friday following a domestic dispute with his wife.

The victims have been identified as Mohan, 55, a businessman, and his two children - M. Sai Swathi, a class IX student and M. Tejas, a UKG student. Police sources said that when his wife Yamuna came home on Friday evening, she found the door locked from inside. With the help of neighbours, she broke open the door and found the three dead.

The Kumaran Nagar police recovered the bodies and sent them to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

