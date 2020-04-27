Chennai

Man murders partner, ends life

A 52-year-old man murdered a woman, his partner, by hitting her with a blunt object and then ended his life in Guduvanchery on Sunday.

According to police, Srivashan, was a resident of Guduvanchery. He worked in a bar attached to a Tasmac shop in the same locality. He had divorced his first wife and married another woman. He also had a partner named Uma residing in Valanchery. “There used to be frequent quarrels between him and Uma, as he gave all his earnings to his second wife,” said a police source.

On Sunday too, an argument broke out between the two, and in a fit of rage, he murdered her. Later, he ended his life. The police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 27, 2020 2:30:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/man-murders-partner-ends-life/article31443587.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY