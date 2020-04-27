Man murders partner, ends life

A 52-year-old man murdered a woman, his partner, by hitting her with a blunt object and then ended his life in Guduvanchery on Sunday.
According to police, Srivashan, was a resident of Guduvanchery. He worked in a bar attached to a Tasmac shop in the same locality. He had divorced his first wife and married another woman. He also had a partner named Uma residing in Valanchery. “There used to be frequent quarrels between him and Uma, as he gave all his earnings to his second wife,” said a police source.
On Sunday too, an argument broke out between the two, and in a fit of rage, he murdered her. Later, he ended his life. The police have registered a case and are investigating.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
