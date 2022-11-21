Man murders mother in Chennai, arrested

November 21, 2022 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 58-year-old had murdered his mother over a property dispute on Sunday, police said

The Hindu Bureau

The Maduravoyal police have arrested a 58-year-old man who escaped after murdering his 80-year-old mother in her house in Porur on Monday. The man had murdered his mother over a property dispute on Sunday. 

A senior official of the Chennai City Police said G. Kabali had an ongoing property dispute with his mother Saroja, residing in Dharmaraja Koil Street, Porur, for several years. Kabali had picked up a verbal duel with his 80-year-old mother on Sunday which turned violent and he murdered her with a knife. He later escaped from the place. 

Based on the information provided by neighbours, the Maduravoyal police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a post-mortem. The police filed a murder case. 

Kabali was arrested from a hideout in the locality on Monday and the murder weapon was seized from him, police said. He was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison. 

Crossword+

