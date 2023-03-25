ADVERTISEMENT

Man murders friend in a drunken brawl, drowns in lake in Kancheepuram

March 25, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man allegedly murdered his friend in a drunken brawl and later ended his life apprehending arrest by the police on Friday night in Kancheepuram. The deceased was identified as D. Prabhakar, 36, an electrician of Narayana Palayam Street in Kancheepuram.

On Friday night, Prabhakar and his friend Perumal, also an electrician, were consuming liquor near the new railway bridge in Indira Nagar in the town. They had a heated argument and Perumal attacked Prabhakar with a rock, killing the latter on the spot. Perumal fled the spot. On seeing two policemen, he jumped into a lake apprehending that he would be caught and drowned.

The body of Perumal was fished out on Saturday morning. Both bodies were sent to the Government Hospital, Kancheepuram for postmortem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. )

