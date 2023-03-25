HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man murders friend in a drunken brawl, drowns in lake in Kancheepuram

March 25, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man allegedly murdered his friend in a drunken brawl and later ended his life apprehending arrest by the police on Friday night in Kancheepuram. The deceased was identified as D. Prabhakar, 36, an electrician of Narayana Palayam Street in Kancheepuram.

On Friday night, Prabhakar and his friend Perumal, also an electrician, were consuming liquor near the new railway bridge in Indira Nagar in the town. They had a heated argument and Perumal attacked Prabhakar with a rock, killing the latter on the spot. Perumal fled the spot. On seeing two policemen, he jumped into a lake apprehending that he would be caught and drowned.

The body of Perumal was fished out on Saturday morning. Both bodies were sent to the Government Hospital, Kancheepuram for postmortem.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. )

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.