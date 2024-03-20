ADVERTISEMENT

Man murders father over property dispute in Chennai

March 20, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said the 34-year-old, who was drunk, murdered his 68-year-old father, after his demands for a share in the property were not met

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajamangalam Police have arrested 34-year-old man for murdering his father, on the night of Tuesday, March 19, 2024. 

A senior official of the City Police said D. Madhusudhanan was a 68-year-old retired individual residing on Rajamangalam 6th street in Villivakkam, along with his son George Bush. George Bush being an alcoholic, used to routinely harass and abuse his father, demanding a share in the property and money. On Tuesday night, George Bush after consuming liquor came home and demanded that his father give him a share of the property and when Madhusudanan refused, he hit him with an iron rod and pushed him on a wall, against which a gas cylinder stood. Madhusudanan sustained injuries on his head and body, and collapsed, dying on the spot.

The Rajamangalam police, on being alerted about the incident, rushed to the spot and arrested the victim’s son. They later sent the body of the victim to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US