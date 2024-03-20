Man murders father over property dispute in Chennai

March 20, 2024 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Rajamangalam Police have arrested 34-year-old man for murdering his father, on the night of Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

A senior official of the City Police said D. Madhusudhanan was a 68-year-old retired individual residing on Rajamangalam 6th street in Villivakkam, along with his son George Bush. George Bush being an alcoholic, used to routinely harass and abuse his father, demanding a share in the property and money. On Tuesday night, George Bush after consuming liquor came home and demanded that his father give him a share of the property and when Madhusudanan refused, he hit him with an iron rod and pushed him on a wall, against which a gas cylinder stood. Madhusudanan sustained injuries on his head and body, and collapsed, dying on the spot.

The Rajamangalam police, on being alerted about the incident, rushed to the spot and arrested the victim’s son. They later sent the body of the victim to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.