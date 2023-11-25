ADVERTISEMENT

Man murders brother over property dispute in Mugalivakkam 

November 25, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death by his younger brother following a dispute over property in Mugalivakkam on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Sugumaran, 56, who was working as a security in a private company. Police said he had two brothers Valliappan, 47, and Arulraj, 40. The siblings with their families were staying in the same house in Mugalivakkam.

On Thursday night, Arulraj, in an inebriated condition, picked up an argument with Sugumaran over partitioning the property. Later, Arulraj picked a knife and stabbed Sugumaran in the chest. He attacked Valliappan who attempted to calm him down. Sugumaran was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mangadu police have registered a case and arrested Arulraj.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US