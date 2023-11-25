Man murders brother over property dispute in Mugalivakkam 

November 25, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death by his younger brother following a dispute over property in Mugalivakkam on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Sugumaran, 56, who was working as a security in a private company. Police said he had two brothers Valliappan, 47, and Arulraj, 40. The siblings with their families were staying in the same house in Mugalivakkam.

On Thursday night, Arulraj, in an inebriated condition, picked up an argument with Sugumaran over partitioning the property. Later, Arulraj picked a knife and stabbed Sugumaran in the chest. He attacked Valliappan who attempted to calm him down. Sugumaran was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mangadu police have registered a case and arrested Arulraj.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.