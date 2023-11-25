HamberMenu
Man murders brother over property dispute in Mugalivakkam 

November 25, 2023 12:40 am | Updated 12:40 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 56-year-old man was stabbed to death by his younger brother following a dispute over property in Mugalivakkam on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Sugumaran, 56, who was working as a security in a private company. Police said he had two brothers Valliappan, 47, and Arulraj, 40. The siblings with their families were staying in the same house in Mugalivakkam.

On Thursday night, Arulraj, in an inebriated condition, picked up an argument with Sugumaran over partitioning the property. Later, Arulraj picked a knife and stabbed Sugumaran in the chest. He attacked Valliappan who attempted to calm him down. Sugumaran was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

The Mangadu police have registered a case and arrested Arulraj.

