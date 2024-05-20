Man murders brother in property dispute in Korukkupet 

The police on Monday arrested a 48-year-old man from Madurai killing his brother in a property dispute at a restaurant in Korukkupet.

The police identified the victim as Mohammed Moideen, 42, of T. Kallupatti in Madurai, who lived in Ernavur. He worked as a waiter at a restaurant in Old Washermenpet while his elder brother Raja Mohammed worked as a security there. The siblings had a running dispute over sharing a property in their village.

On Thursday night, when Mohammed Moideen was in the washroom of the restaurant, Raja Mohammed came there and attacked him. Moideen, who was found in a critical condition, was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital, and he died on Sunday without responding to treatment. Based on a complaint, the Korukkupet police arrested Raja Mohammed on the charge of murder.

Hacked to death

Another murder was reported in Purasawalkam on Sunday. Police identified the victim as Karuppu Dinesh, 27, a water can supplier from Salai Ma Nagar. When Dinesh was consuming liquor at a roadside eatery on Shanmugarayan Street in Purasawalkam, a six-member gang hacked him to death with knives and fled the spot.

Police said he was in an illicit relationship with a married woman and had a running feud with her husband. Special teams of police were formed to trace the suspects.