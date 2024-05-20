GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man murders brother in property dispute in Korukkupet 

They were both from Madurai and worked in a restaurant in Chennai

Published - May 20, 2024 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested a 48-year-old man from Madurai killing his brother in a property dispute at a restaurant in Korukkupet.

The police identified the victim as Mohammed Moideen, 42, of T. Kallupatti in Madurai, who lived in Ernavur. He worked as a waiter at a restaurant in Old Washermenpet while his elder brother Raja Mohammed worked as a security there. The siblings had a running dispute over sharing a property in their village.

On Thursday night, when Mohammed Moideen was in the washroom of the restaurant, Raja Mohammed came there and attacked him. Moideen, who was found in a critical condition, was admitted to the Government Stanley Hospital, and he died on Sunday without responding to treatment. Based on a complaint, the Korukkupet police arrested Raja Mohammed on the charge of murder.

Hacked to death

Another murder was reported in Purasawalkam on Sunday. Police identified the victim as Karuppu Dinesh, 27, a water can supplier from Salai Ma Nagar. When Dinesh was consuming liquor at a roadside eatery on Shanmugarayan Street in Purasawalkam, a six-member gang hacked him to death with knives and fled the spot.

Police said he was in an illicit relationship with a married woman and had a running feud with her husband. Special teams of police were formed to trace the suspects.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.