Man murdered, three arrested

The police have arrested three persons in connection with the alleged murder of a 45-year-old man who questioned a man for reportedly teasing his daughter.

According to the police, Thanigaimani was a resident of Irunkundrupalli in Chengalpattu district. He was living with his wife and two daughters. It is alleged that Silambarasan, 28, who worked in a meat shop in the locality, used to tease one of his daughters.

Thanigaimani went to question Silambarasan about this and in a fit of rage hit him. Subsequently, Silambarasan and his friends reportedly attacked Thanigaimani with sharp weapons and murdered him, the police said.

Neighbours rushed him to the hospital, but he died of injuries. The police have arrested three persons, including Silambarasan, in connection with the case.