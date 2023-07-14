ADVERTISEMENT

Man murdered in Thirumangalam, two suspects surrender in Madurai

July 14, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man was found murdered in his house in Thirumangalam on Thursday.

While two suspects surrendered in a Madurai court, the police arrested one suspect in the city. The deceased has been identified as Sayad Sikkandar, 38, who was staying for the last five years in Gandhi Nagar, Padikuppam. He used to “ward off” evil and provide talismans. On Thursday night, his relative grew suspicious when he could not contact him and alerted the police.

On receiving information, personnel from the Thirumangalam police station reached his house and found him dead with wound marks. The police sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said Vicky alias Vignesh, 25, was staying with the Sikkandar for the past few days and his associate Purushothaman was visiting them. Preliminary investigation revealed that Vignesh was angry with Sikkandar as he was in an illicit relationship with his mother in Washermenpet. Vignesh and Purushotham surrendered in Madurai court on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US