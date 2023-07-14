HamberMenu
Man murdered in Thirumangalam, two suspects surrender in Madurai

July 14, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man was found murdered in his house in Thirumangalam on Thursday.

While two suspects surrendered in a Madurai court, the police arrested one suspect in the city. The deceased has been identified as Sayad Sikkandar, 38, who was staying for the last five years in Gandhi Nagar, Padikuppam. He used to “ward off” evil and provide talismans. On Thursday night, his relative grew suspicious when he could not contact him and alerted the police.

On receiving information, personnel from the Thirumangalam police station reached his house and found him dead with wound marks. The police sent the body to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

The police said Vicky alias Vignesh, 25, was staying with the Sikkandar for the past few days and his associate Purushothaman was visiting them. Preliminary investigation revealed that Vignesh was angry with Sikkandar as he was in an illicit relationship with his mother in Washermenpet. Vignesh and Purushotham surrendered in Madurai court on Friday.

