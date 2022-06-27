Man murdered in spat with wife
The police on Monday arrested a woman on charge of murdering her husband at Muthapudupet near Avadi.
The victim was identified as Krishnan, 37, who was working in a brick kiln. He was addicted to alcohol and had frequent quarrels with his wife Vijayalakshmi, 34. On Sunday night, he was drunk and beat her up. In retaliation, she allegedly smashed his head with a heavy stone. His body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem and the police arrested his wife Vijayalakshmi.
